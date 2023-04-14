Jake Woodford and Johan Oviedo are the projected starters when the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates square off on Friday at Busch Stadium.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are 11th in MLB play with 16 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

St. Louis' .433 slugging percentage is eighth-best in baseball.

The Cardinals have the fifth-best batting average in the majors (.276).

St. Louis is the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.3 runs per game (56 total).

The Cardinals are fourth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .347.

Cardinals batters strike out 7.9 times per game, the eighth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 9.3 K/9, the 10th-best in the majors.

St. Louis' 4.89 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals average baseball's fourth-worst WHIP (1.544).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Woodford (0-2) takes the mound for the Cardinals to make his third start of the season.

His last appearance came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 4/9/2023 Brewers L 6-1 Away Jake Woodford Freddy Peralta 4/10/2023 Rockies L 7-4 Away Steven Matz German Márquez 4/11/2023 Rockies W 9-6 Away Miles Mikolas Kyle Freeland 4/12/2023 Rockies W 7-4 Away Jack Flaherty José Ureña 4/13/2023 Pirates L 5-0 Home Jordan Montgomery Vince Velásquez 4/14/2023 Pirates - Home Jake Woodford Johan Oviedo 4/15/2023 Pirates - Home Steven Matz Roansy Contreras 4/16/2023 Pirates - Home Miles Mikolas Mitch Keller 4/17/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jack Flaherty Merrill Kelly 4/18/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jordan Montgomery Drey Jameson 4/19/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jake Woodford Madison Bumgarner

