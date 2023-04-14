The Oklahoma City Thunder, with Jaylin Williams, face the Minnesota Timberwolves at 9:30 PM ET on Friday.

Williams, in his last game (April 6 win against the Jazz) put up 11 points and six rebounds.

In this article we will dive into Williams' prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Jaylin Williams Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 5.9 5.8 Rebounds 5.5 4.9 5.4 Assists -- 1.6 2.1 PRA -- 12.4 13.3 PR -- 10.8 11.2 3PM 1.5 0.9 1.1



Jaylin Williams Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, Jaylin Williams has made 2.1 field goals per game, which adds up to 2.9% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 2.3 threes per game, or 4.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Williams' Thunder average 104.7 possessions per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams, while the Timberwolves are one of the league's fastest, ranking seventh with 104 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Timberwolves have conceded 115.8 points per game, which is 18th-best in the league.

Conceding 44.7 rebounds per game, the Timberwolves are the 22nd-ranked squad in the league.

Giving up 25 assists per game, the Timberwolves are the 10th-ranked team in the league.

The Timberwolves are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jaylin Williams vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/23/2022 8 4 6 2 0 0 0

