On Friday, Paul Goldschmidt (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Pirates.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .475, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .521.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.

Goldschmidt will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 in his last games.

Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 11 of 13 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Goldschmidt has driven in a run in five games this year (38.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once seven times this season (53.8%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings