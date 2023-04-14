The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Playoffs Play-in Tournament.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Timberwolves vs. Thunder matchup.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game Info

  • Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Venue: Target Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Timberwolves Moneyline Thunder Moneyline
DraftKings Timberwolves (-5) 228.5 -200 +170 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Timberwolves (-5.5) 228.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Timberwolves (-4.5) 228 -189 +160 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Timberwolves (-5.5) 228.5 -210 +180 Bet on this game with Tipico

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

  • The Timberwolves score 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) and give up 115.8 (18th in the league) for a -3 scoring differential overall.
  • The Thunder outscore opponents by 1.1 points per game (posting 117.5 points per game, fifth in league, and allowing 116.4 per contest, 19th in NBA) and have a +89 scoring differential.
  • These two teams average a combined 233.3 points per game, 4.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Combined, these teams give up 232.2 points per game, 3.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Minnesota has won 39 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 43 times.
  • Oklahoma City has won 46 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 36 times.

Looking to place a futures bet on the Thunder? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.