How to Watch the Thunder vs. Timberwolves: Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NBA Play-In Tournament
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder are facing off in the NBA Play-In Tournament.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Thunder, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: ESPN
Thunder Stats Insights
- The Thunder have shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points below the 47.1% shooting opponents of the Timberwolves have averaged.
- Oklahoma City has put together a 25-15 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.1% from the field.
- The Thunder are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 26th.
- The Thunder put up just 1.7 more points per game (117.5) than the Timberwolves give up (115.8).
- Oklahoma City is 28-15 when it scores more than 115.8 points.
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Thunder put up 120.8 points per game, 6.7 more than away (114.1). On defense they concede 115.6 points per game at home, 1.5 less than away (117.1).
- Oklahoma City is conceding fewer points at home (115.6 per game) than on the road (117.1).
- This season the Thunder are picking up more assists at home (25.3 per game) than away (23.5).
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kenrich Williams
|Out For Season
|Wrist
|Aleksej Pokusevski
|Out
|Knee
