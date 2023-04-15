In Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets meet.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the 76ers and Nets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

76ers vs. Nets Game Info

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Watch 76ers vs. Nets with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

76ers Stats Insights

This season, the 76ers have a 48.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% higher than the 46.3% of shots the Nets' opponents have hit.

Philadelphia is 43-11 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

The 76ers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 28th.

The 76ers average 115.2 points per game, only 2.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nets allow.

When Philadelphia scores more than 112.5 points, it is 41-5.

Nets Stats Insights

The Nets have shot at a 48.7% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 47.3% shooting opponents of the 76ers have averaged.

Brooklyn is 36-12 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

The 76ers are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 29th.

The Nets' 113.4 points per game are only 2.5 more points than the 110.9 the 76ers allow.

Brooklyn is 35-15 when it scores more than 110.9 points.

76ers Home & Away Comparison

Offensively, the 76ers score 114.2 points per game in home games, compared to 116.2 points per game in road games.

At home, Philadelphia is surrendering 2.8 fewer points per game (109.5) than in road games (112.3).

At home, the 76ers are making 0.6 more treys per game (12.9) than on the road (12.3). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (38.9%) compared to when playing on the road (38.5%).

Nets Home & Away Comparison

The Nets put up fewer points per game at home (113) than on the road (113.7), but also concede fewer at home (110) than away (115).

At home Brooklyn is allowing 110 points per game, five fewer points than it is on the road (115).

The Nets pick up 0.9 more assists per game at home (26) than away (25.1).

76ers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury James Harden Questionable Achilles Tobias Harris Questionable Hip PJ Tucker Questionable Calf Joel Embiid Questionable Calf Georges Niang Questionable Knee De'Anthony Melton Questionable Calf Tyrese Maxey Questionable Neck

Nets Injuries