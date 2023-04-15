Andrew Knizner is available when the St. Louis Cardinals take on Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since April 15, when he went 0-for-3 against the Brewers.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras

Roansy Contreras TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Andrew Knizner At The Plate (2022)

Knizner hit .215 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 26 walks.

Knizner picked up a hit in 41.2% of his games last season (40 of 97), with at least two hits in 14 of those games (14.4%).

He went yard in four games a year ago (out of 97 opportunities, 4.1%), leaving the ballpark in 1.4% of his trips to the dish.

Knizner picked up an RBI in 15.5% of his games last year (15 of 97), with two or more RBIs in seven of those contests (7.2%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.

He came around to score 24 times in 97 games (24.7%) last season, including three occasions when he scored more than once (3.1%).

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 39 GP 47 .210 AVG .219 .319 OBP .290 .300 SLG .300 5 XBH 9 2 HR 2 13 RBI 12 24/12 K/BB 38/14 0 SB 0 Home Away 47 GP 50 17 (36.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 23 (46.0%) 3 (6.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (22.0%) 7 (14.9%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (34.0%) 2 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (4.0%) 6 (12.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (18.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)