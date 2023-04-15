Saturday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (6-8) and Pittsburgh Pirates (8-6) squaring off at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 2:15 PM ET on April 15.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the St. Louis Cardinals will send Steven Matz (0-2) to the mound, while Roansy Contreras (1-1) will take the ball for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Cardinals vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 1-9-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cardinals did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Cardinals have been favorites in nine games this season and won five (55.6%) of those contests.

St. Louis has played as favorites of -200 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis ranks 23rd in the majors with 59 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule