In a Saturday NBA Playoff schedule that features four exciting contests, the New York Knicks versus the Cleveland Cavaliers is a game to see.

Today's NBA Games

The Philadelphia 76ers play host to the Brooklyn Nets

The Nets hope to pick up a road win at the 76ers on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHI Record: 54-28

54-28 BKN Record: 45-37

45-37 PHI Stats: 115.2 PPG (14th in NBA), 110.9 Opp. PPG (third)

115.2 PPG (14th in NBA), 110.9 Opp. PPG (third) BKN Stats: 113.4 PPG (19th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)

Players to Watch

PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (33.1 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 4.2 APG)

Joel Embiid (33.1 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 4.2 APG) BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (20.1 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 3.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: PHI -8.5

PHI -8.5 PHI Odds to Win: -369

-369 BKN Odds to Win: +288

+288 Total: 214.5 points

The Boston Celtics take on the Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks look to pull off a road win at the Celtics on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

BOS Record: 57-25

57-25 ATL Record: 41-41

41-41 BOS Stats: 117.9 PPG (fourth in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (fourth)

117.9 PPG (fourth in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (fourth) ATL Stats: 118.4 PPG (third in NBA), 118.1 Opp. PPG (25th)

Players to Watch

BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (30.1 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 4.6 APG)

Jayson Tatum (30.1 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 4.6 APG) ATL Key Player: Trae Young (26.2 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 10.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: BOS -9

BOS -9 BOS Odds to Win: -413

-413 ATL Odds to Win: +322

+322 Total: 230.5 points

The Cleveland Cavaliers take on the New York Knicks

The Knicks take to the home court of the Cavaliers on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CLE Record: 51-31

51-31 NY Record: 47-35

47-35 CLE Stats: 112.3 PPG (25th in NBA), 106.9 Opp. PPG (first)

112.3 PPG (25th in NBA), 106.9 Opp. PPG (first) NY Stats: 116.0 PPG (11th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th)

Players to Watch

CLE Key Player: Donovan Mitchell (28.3 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.4 APG)

Donovan Mitchell (28.3 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.4 APG) NY Key Player: Julius Randle (25.1 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 4.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: CLE -5

CLE -5 CLE Odds to Win: -211

-211 NY Odds to Win: +174

+174 Total: 216.5 points

The Sacramento Kings play host to the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors go on the road to face the Kings on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ABC

ABC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

SAC Record: 48-34

48-34 GS Record: 44-38

44-38 SAC Stats: 120.7 PPG (first in NBA), 118.1 Opp. PPG (25th)

120.7 PPG (first in NBA), 118.1 Opp. PPG (25th) GS Stats: 118.9 PPG (second in NBA), 117.1 Opp. PPG (21st)

Players to Watch

SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (19.1 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 7.3 APG)

Domantas Sabonis (19.1 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 7.3 APG) GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (29.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: SAC -1

SAC -1 SAC Odds to Win: -110

-110 GS Odds to Win: -109

-109 Total: 237 points

