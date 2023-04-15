The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado, who went 3-for-3 last time out, battle Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3) against the Pirates.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

  • Arenado leads St. Louis with a slugging percentage of .500, fueled by four extra-base hits.
  • He ranks 12th in batting average, 27th in on base percentage, and 56th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
  • Arenado enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .368 with one homer.
  • Arenado has reached base via a hit in 13 games this year (of 14 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 14 games played this year, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Arenado has picked up an RBI in six games this season (42.9%), with more than one RBI in four of them (28.6%).
  • He has scored in six of 14 games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 6
8 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Pirates have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up 17 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
  • Contreras (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Pirates, his third of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Monday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.