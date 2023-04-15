Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Pirates - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado, who went 3-for-3 last time out, battle Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3) against the Pirates.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado leads St. Louis with a slugging percentage of .500, fueled by four extra-base hits.
- He ranks 12th in batting average, 27th in on base percentage, and 56th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Arenado enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .368 with one homer.
- Arenado has reached base via a hit in 13 games this year (of 14 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has hit a home run in two of 14 games played this year, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- Arenado has picked up an RBI in six games this season (42.9%), with more than one RBI in four of them (28.6%).
- He has scored in six of 14 games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|8 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 17 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Contreras (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Pirates, his third of the season.
- His last appearance came on Monday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.