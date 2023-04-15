The St. Louis Cardinals and Tyler O'Neill, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Roansy Contreras TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill has a double, two home runs and two walks while batting .255.

O'Neill has picked up a hit in 64.3% of his 14 games this year, with more than one hit in 21.4% of those games.

In 14 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

O'Neill has driven in a run in three games this year (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In four of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

