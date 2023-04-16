Nolan Arenado and Bryan Reynolds will look to continue their recent offensive production when the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates take the field at Busch Stadium on Sunday, at 2:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Time: 2:15 PM ET

TV Channel: BSMW

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 12th in baseball with 16 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

St. Louis ranks 16th in MLB, slugging .415.

The Cardinals have the sixth-best batting average in the league (.272).

St. Louis has the No. 22 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.1 runs per game (62 total runs).

The Cardinals rank seventh in baseball with an on-base percentage of .345.

The Cardinals' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 14th in baseball.

The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 9.2 K/9, the 10th-best in the majors.

St. Louis' 4.53 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the fourth-worst WHIP in MLB (1.519).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Miles Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 10.05 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw five innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

Mikolas is looking for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance on the hill.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 4/11/2023 Rockies W 9-6 Away Miles Mikolas Kyle Freeland 4/12/2023 Rockies W 7-4 Away Jack Flaherty José Ureña 4/13/2023 Pirates L 5-0 Home Jordan Montgomery Vince Velásquez 4/14/2023 Pirates W 3-0 Home Jake Woodford Johan Oviedo 4/15/2023 Pirates L 6-3 Home Steven Matz Roansy Contreras 4/16/2023 Pirates - Home Miles Mikolas Mitch Keller 4/17/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jack Flaherty Merrill Kelly 4/18/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jordan Montgomery Drey Jameson 4/19/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jake Woodford Madison Bumgarner 4/21/2023 Mariners - Away Steven Matz George Kirby 4/22/2023 Mariners - Away Miles Mikolas Luis Castillo

