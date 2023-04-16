The Memphis Grizzlies are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on Sunday, starting at 3:00 PM ET on ABC. The matchup's over/under is 227.5.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: ABC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -3.5 227.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis' games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 227.5 points 46 times.

Memphis has an average total of 229.9 in its outings this year, 2.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Grizzlies are 40-42-0 against the spread this season.

Memphis has won 48, or 76.2%, of the 63 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Memphis has a record of 40-6, a 87% win rate, when it's favored by -165 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Grizzlies have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grizzlies 46 56.1% 116.9 234.1 113 229.6 230.9 Lakers 51 62.2% 117.2 234.1 116.6 229.6 232.1

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

The Grizzlies have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over their last 10 contests.

Five of Grizzlies' past 10 games have hit the over.

Memphis has a better record against the spread at home (25-16-0) than it does in away games (15-26-0).

The Grizzlies record 116.9 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers give up.

Memphis is 28-13 against the spread and 34-7 overall when scoring more than 116.6 points.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 40-42 26-22 37-45 Lakers 41-41 15-21 44-38

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Point Insights

Grizzlies Lakers 116.9 Points Scored (PG) 117.2 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 28-13 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 31-19 34-7 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-16 113 Points Allowed (PG) 116.6 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 33-22 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-17 41-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 28-17

