Monday's contest that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (9-7) versus the St. Louis Cardinals (7-9) at Busch Stadium should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Diamondbacks. Game time is at 7:45 PM ET on April 17.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the St. Louis Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty (1-1) to the mound, while Merrill Kelly (0-2) will answer the bell for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Diamondbacks 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 5-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

The Cardinals did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 11 times and won six, or 54.5%, of those games.

This season St. Louis has won four of its six games when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

St. Louis has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 67 (4.2 per game).

The Cardinals have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule