Tuesday's game that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (10-7) against the St. Louis Cardinals (7-10) at Busch Stadium has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET on April 18.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the St. Louis Cardinals will send Jordan Montgomery (2-1) to the mound, while Drey Jameson (2-0) will get the nod for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Cardinals did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 12 times and won six, or 50%, of those games.

St. Louis has a record of 2-2 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

St. Louis ranks 23rd in the majors with 70 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.44).

Cardinals Schedule