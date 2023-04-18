After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Lars Nootbaar and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Drey Jameson) at 7:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Drey Jameson
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate (2022)

  • Nootbaar hit .228 with 16 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 52 walks.
  • Nootbaar got a hit in 48.2% of his 110 games last season, with multiple hits in 10.9% of those games.
  • He homered in 12.7% of his games last year (14 of 110), and 4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Nootbaar drove in a run in 28 of 110 games last season (25.5%), including nine occasions when he drove in multiple runs (8.2%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
  • In 41 of 110 games last year (37.3%) he touched home plate, and in 10 of those games (9.1%) he scored two or more runs.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
47 GP 52
.184 AVG .266
.271 OBP .399
.346 SLG .539
10 XBH 23
6 HR 8
16 RBI 24
35/16 K/BB 36/36
1 SB 3
Home Away
53 GP 57
22 (41.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 31 (54.4%)
4 (7.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (14.0%)
15 (28.3%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (45.6%)
6 (11.3%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (14.0%)
11 (20.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (29.8%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranked 24th in the league last season with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.26 team ERA ranked 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combined to allow 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • The Diamondbacks are sending Jameson (2-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
  • His last time out was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander threw four scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
