Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Lars Nootbaar and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Drey Jameson) at 7:45 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Drey Jameson
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lars Nootbaar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate (2022)
- Nootbaar hit .228 with 16 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 52 walks.
- Nootbaar got a hit in 48.2% of his 110 games last season, with multiple hits in 10.9% of those games.
- He homered in 12.7% of his games last year (14 of 110), and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Nootbaar drove in a run in 28 of 110 games last season (25.5%), including nine occasions when he drove in multiple runs (8.2%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
- In 41 of 110 games last year (37.3%) he touched home plate, and in 10 of those games (9.1%) he scored two or more runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|52
|.184
|AVG
|.266
|.271
|OBP
|.399
|.346
|SLG
|.539
|10
|XBH
|23
|6
|HR
|8
|16
|RBI
|24
|35/16
|K/BB
|36/36
|1
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|57
|22 (41.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|31 (54.4%)
|4 (7.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (14.0%)
|15 (28.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|26 (45.6%)
|6 (11.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (14.0%)
|11 (20.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|17 (29.8%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranked 24th in the league last season with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.26 team ERA ranked 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to allow 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Jameson (2-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander threw four scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.