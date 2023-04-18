Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Willson Contreras -- batting .182 with three doubles, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Drey Jameson on the mound, on April 18 at 7:45 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Drey Jameson
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .222 with four doubles and six walks.
- Contreras has reached base via a hit in eight games this season (of 16 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- In 16 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Contreras has driven in a run in five games this year (31.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In four of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.38 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (23 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will look to Jameson (2-0) in his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed four scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.