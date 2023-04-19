Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals will try to find success Madison Bumgarner when he takes the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday at 1:15 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Busch Stadium.
The favored Cardinals have -185 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +150. A 10-run over/under is set for this contest.
Rep your team with officially licensed Cardinalsgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Time: 1:15 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Cardinals
|-185
|+150
|10
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cardinals Recent Betting Performance
- The Cardinals have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- The Cardinals did not cover its most recent game with a spread. St. Louis games have finished above the total four consecutive times, and the average total in this span was 8.4 runs.
Cardinals Betting Records & Stats
- The Cardinals have been the moneyline favorite 13 total times this season. They've finished 6-7 in those games.
- St. Louis has played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter in just two games this season, which it lost both.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cardinals' implied win probability is 64.9%.
- St. Louis has combined with opponents to go over the total eight times this season for an 8-10-0 record against the over/under.
- The Cardinals have had a spread set for only one contest this season, and they did not cover.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cardinals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|4-8
|3-3
|4-4
|3-7
|5-10
|2-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.