Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (11-7), who are trying for a series sweep, will visit the St. Louis Cardinals (7-11) at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, April 19. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:15 PM ET.

The Cardinals are favored in this one, at -185, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +150 odds to upset. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 10 runs.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Jake Woodford - STL (0-2, 5.65 ERA) vs Madison Bumgarner - ARI (0-2, 7.90 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Cardinals versus Diamondbacks game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Cardinals (-185) in this matchup, means that you think the Cardinals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $15.41 back.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Paul Goldschmidt hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won six, or 46.2%, of the 13 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cardinals have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter in just two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals have a 4-5 record over the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Diamondbacks have come away with nine wins in the 16 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win three times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+110) Dylan Carlson 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+155) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+130) Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (-125) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+130)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Cardinals, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 2nd Win NL Central +170 - 2nd

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.