On Wednesday, Dylan Carlson (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Madison Bumgarner. First pitch is at 1:15 PM ET.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Stadium: Busch Stadium

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

Carlson is batting .212 with two doubles and three walks.

In five of 12 games this season, Carlson has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In 12 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Carlson has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored in four games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 2 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

