The Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies will match up in Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Lakers vs. Grizzlies matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA

TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in the NBA) and allow 116.6 (20th in the league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.

The Grizzlies put up 116.9 points per game (eighth in league) while giving up 113 per outing (11th in NBA). They have a +323 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game.

These teams score a combined 234.1 points per game, 8.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams give up 229.6 points per game, 3.6 more points than this matchup's total.

Los Angeles is 40-39-3 ATS this season.

Memphis has compiled a 36-41-5 record against the spread this season.

Grizzlies Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Desmond Bane 23.5 -125 22.0 Desmond Bane 23.5 -125 21.5 Jaren Jackson Jr. 22.5 -110 31.0 Jaren Jackson Jr. 22.5 -110 18.6 Dillon Brooks 14.5 -115 15.0

