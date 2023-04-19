In Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies square off.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies have shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.

This season, Memphis has a 35-10 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.9% from the field.

The Lakers are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank fourth.

The Grizzlies score an average of 116.9 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow to opponents.

Memphis is 34-7 when it scores more than 116.6 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

At home the Grizzlies score 119.8 points per game, 5.8 more than away (114). On defense they give up 109.2 points per game at home, 7.6 less than on the road (116.8).

Memphis is giving up fewer points at home (109.2 per game) than away (116.8).

The Grizzlies average 1.1 more assists per game at home (26.6) than on the road (25.5).

Grizzlies Injuries