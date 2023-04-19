Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round showcases the Carolina Hurricanes hosting the New York Islanders on Wednesday, April 19 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, and MSGSN. The Hurricanes have a 1-0 advantage in the series. The Islanders have +145 moneyline odds against the favorite Hurricanes (-170).

Ahead of this matchup, here's who we predict to emerge victorious in Wednesday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Predictions for Wednesday

Our projection model for this game calls for a final score of Hurricanes 4, Islanders 2.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-170)

Hurricanes (-170) Computer Predicted Total: 5.7

5.7 Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-1.6)

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes (52-21-9 overall) have a 13-9-22 record in games that have needed overtime.

Carolina is 22-6-6 (50 points) in its 34 games decided by one goal.

In the six games this season the Hurricanes scored just one goal, they went 2-3-1 (five points).

Carolina has taken 13 points from the 15 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (5-7-3 record).

The Hurricanes have scored three or more goals in 56 games (46-5-5, 97 points).

In the 22 games when Carolina has scored a single power-play goal, it went 19-3-0 to register 38 points.

In the 66 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Carolina is 44-18-4 (92 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents 13 times, and went 7-3-3 (17 points).

Islanders Splits and Trends

The Islanders have a record of 42-31-9 this season and are 6-9-15 in overtime matchups.

In the 26 games New York has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 32 points.

This season the Islanders recorded just one goal in 15 games and have gone 1-12-2 (four points).

New York has earned 14 points (6-9-2 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Islanders have scored three or more goals in 45 games, earning 74 points from those contests.

New York has scored a single power-play goal in 26 games this season and has recorded 32 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, New York has posted a record of 24-12-4 (52 points).

The Islanders have been outshot by opponents in 43 games, going 18-20-5 to record 41 points.

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Islanders AVG Islanders Rank 15th 3.2 Goals Scored 2.95 22nd 2nd 2.56 Goals Allowed 2.65 5th 3rd 34.8 Shots 30.8 19th 1st 26 Shots Allowed 31 13th 19th 19.8% Power Play % 15.3% 32nd 2nd 84.4% Penalty Kill % 82.2% 9th

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, and MSGSN

ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, and MSGSN

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

