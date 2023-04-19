On Wednesday, Paul Goldschmidt (on the back of going 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Madison Bumgarner. First pitch is at 1:15 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.449) this season, fueled by 21 hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.
  • In 82.4% of his games this season (14 of 17), Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (41.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 17 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In seven games this season (41.2%), Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in nine games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 6
9 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 26 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • Bumgarner makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.90 ERA and eight strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the left-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while allowing hits.
  • In three games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 7.90, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .321 against him.
