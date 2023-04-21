Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Mariners - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Brendan Donovan -- batting .270 with three doubles and three walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, on April 21 at 10:10 PM ET.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan is hitting .270 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- Donovan enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .375.
- Donovan has picked up a hit in 12 of 17 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
- In 17 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Donovan has driven in a run in three games this year (17.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven games this season (41.2%), including multiple runs in three games.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|5
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.70 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 13 home runs (0.7 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Kirby gets the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.78 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.78, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .299 against him.
