MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Friday, April 21
Looking for Friday's probable pitchers? Below, we list the expected starting pitchers for every game. Keep an eye out for one of the best matchups of the day, which features Julio Urias starting for the Dodgers, and Drew Smyly taking the ball for Cubs.
Keep scrolling to find the probable starters for every contest on the docket for April 21.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Dodgers at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Urias (3-2) to the mound as they face the Cubs, who will hand the ball to Smyly (2-1) for the game between the teams Friday.
|LAD: Urías
|CHC: Smyly
|5 (27 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (23 IP)
|3.33
|ERA
|3.13
|10.0
|K/9
|9.0
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Cubs
- LAD Odds to Win: -165
- CHC Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 9.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Dodgers at Cubs
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Reds at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Graham Ashcraft (2-0) to the mound as they play the Pirates, who will give the start to Mitch Keller (1-0) for the game between the clubs Friday.
|CIN: Ashcraft
|PIT: Keller
|3 (19 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (23.2 IP)
|1.42
|ERA
|3.80
|8.1
|K/9
|9.5
Vegas Odds for Reds at Pirates
- PIT Odds to Win: -145
- CIN Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!
Live Stream Reds at Pirates
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
White Sox at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Michael Kopech (0-2) to the bump as they take on the Rays, who will give the start to Calvin Faucher (0-0) when the clubs play on Friday.
|CHW: Kopech
|TB: Faucher
|3 (15.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (8.2 IP)
|6.32
|ERA
|4.15
|8.0
|K/9
|6.2
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -185
- CHW Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 9 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream White Sox at Rays
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSUN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Rockies at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Noah Davis (0-0) to the mound as they take on the Phillies, who will look to Aaron Nola (1-2) when the teams face off Friday.
|COL: Davis
|PHI: Nola
|1 (5 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (21.1 IP)
|0.00
|ERA
|5.91
|9.0
|K/9
|8.0
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -300
- COL Odds to Win: +250
- Total: 9 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Rockies at Phillies
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-PH (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Tigers at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Michael Lorenzen (0-0) to the mound as they play the Orioles, who will give the start to Tyler Wells (0-1) for the matchup between the teams Friday.
|DET: Lorenzen
|BAL: Wells
|1 (4 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (16.1 IP)
|13.50
|ERA
|3.86
|13.5
|K/9
|6.1
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Orioles
- BAL Odds to Win: -190
- DET Odds to Win: +160
- Total: 9 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Tigers at Orioles
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN2 (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Blue Jays at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi (2-0) to the hill as they face the Yankees, who will hand the ball to Domingo German (1-1) when the teams play Friday.
|TOR: Kikuchi
|NYY: Germán
|3 (15.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (14 IP)
|4.70
|ERA
|3.86
|10.0
|K/9
|12.2
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Yankees
- NYY Odds to Win: -135
- TOR Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Blue Jays at Yankees
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: Apple TV+ (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Marlins at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (0-0) to the mound as they face the Guardians, who will look to Zach Plesac (1-0) for the game between the teams Friday.
|MIA: Garrett
|CLE: Plesac
|3 (13.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (13 IP)
|3.38
|ERA
|6.92
|8.8
|K/9
|5.5
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Guardians
- CLE Odds to Win: -135
- MIA Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Marlins at Guardians
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Astros at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Hunter Brown (2-0) to the bump as they take on the Braves, who will hand the ball to Bryce Elder (2-0) when the clubs face off Friday.
|HOU: Brown
|ATL: Elder
|3 (18.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (17.2 IP)
|1.93
|ERA
|1.53
|8.2
|K/9
|8.7
Vegas Odds for Astros at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -120
- HOU Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 9 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Astros at Braves
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Streaming: Apple TV+ (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Athletics at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send JP Sears (0-1) to the bump as they take on the Rangers, who will give the start to Jon Gray (1-1) for the matchup between the teams on Friday.
|OAK: Sears
|TEX: Gray
|3 (15.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (14 IP)
|4.60
|ERA
|3.21
|6.9
|K/9
|8.4
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Rangers
- TEX Odds to Win: -210
- OAK Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Athletics at Rangers
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSWX (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Red Sox at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Nick Pivetta (0-1) to the mound as they play the Brewers, who will give the start to Freddy Peralta (2-1) when the clubs face off on Friday.
|BOS: Pivetta
|MIL: Peralta
|3 (14 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (17 IP)
|4.50
|ERA
|3.18
|10.3
|K/9
|10.1
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Brewers
- MIL Odds to Win: -160
- BOS Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Red Sox at Brewers
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Nationals at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Trevor Williams (1-1) to the hill as they face the Twins, who will hand the ball to Tyler Mahle (1-2) for the matchup between the clubs Friday.
|WSH: Williams
|MIN: Mahle
|3 (15.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (15.1 IP)
|3.52
|ERA
|4.11
|5.3
|K/9
|10.6
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -225
- WSH Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Nationals at Twins
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: WFTC29 (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Royals at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Taylor Clarke (1-0) to the mound as they play the Angels, who will give the start to Shohei Ohtani (2-0) when the teams meet on Friday.
|KC: Clarke
|LAA: Ohtani
|7 (8 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (21 IP)
|6.75
|ERA
|0.86
|13.5
|K/9
|11.6
Vegas Odds for Royals at Angels
- LAA Odds to Win: -300
- KC Odds to Win: +240
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Royals at Angels
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Streaming: BSW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Padres at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Seth Lugo (2-0) to the bump as they play the Diamondbacks, who will give the start to Zac Gallen (2-1) for the game between the clubs on Friday.
|SD: Lugo
|ARI: Gallen
|3 (16.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (24.1 IP)
|2.70
|ERA
|3.33
|9.2
|K/9
|10.4
Vegas Odds for Padres at Diamondbacks
- SD Odds to Win: -115
- ARI Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Padres at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Cardinals at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Steven Matz (0-2) to the mound as they play the Mariners, who will look to George Kirby (1-1) for the game between the teams Friday.
|STL: Matz
|SEA: Kirby
|3 (16.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (16.2 IP)
|6.48
|ERA
|3.78
|9.2
|K/9
|6.5
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -135
- STL Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Cardinals at Mariners
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Mets at Giants Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Joey Lucchesi (0-0) to the mound as they face the Giants, who will hand the ball to Anthony DeSclafani (1-0) when the clubs face off on Friday.
|NYM: Lucchesi
|SF: DeSclafani
|0 (0 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (19 IP)
|-
|ERA
|1.42
|-
|K/9
|7.6
Vegas Odds for Mets at Giants
- SF Odds to Win: -115
- NYM Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Mets at Giants
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-BA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.