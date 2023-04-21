The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (batting .273 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, six walks and seven RBI), battle starting pitcher George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He racked up three extra-base hits in his previous appearance (3-for-4 with a double, a triple, a home run and five RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is hitting .274 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks.

Edman has picked up a hit in 55.6% of his 18 games this year, with at least two hits in 27.8% of them.

He has hit a long ball in two of 18 games played this year, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.

Edman has driven in a run in three games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in six of 18 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 5 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings