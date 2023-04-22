In Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers will be looking for a win against Memphis Grizzlies.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Grizzlies matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers average 117.2 points per game (sixth in the league) while giving up 116.6 per outing (20th in the NBA). They have a +47 scoring differential overall.

The Grizzlies are outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game, with a +323 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.9 points per game (eighth in NBA) and allow 113 per contest (11th in league).

These two teams score a combined 234.1 points per game, 14.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams allow 229.6 points per game, 9.6 more points than this matchup's total.

Los Angeles has covered 40 times in 82 games with a spread this season.

Memphis has covered 36 times in 82 games with a spread this year.

Looking to place a futures bet on the Grizzlies? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.