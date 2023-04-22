The Los Angeles Lakers are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE. The series is tied 1-1. The matchup has an over/under of 221.5 points.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Lakers -4.5 221.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

  • Memphis has played 56 games this season that finished with a combined score over 221.5 points.
  • Memphis' contests this season have a 229.9-point average over/under, 8.4 more points than this game's point total.
  • Memphis has a 40-42-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Grizzlies have been victorious in three, or 15.8%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Memphis has not won as an underdog of +170 or more on the moneyline this season in six games with those odds or longer.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Memphis has a 37% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 221.5 % of Games Over 221.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Lakers 59 72% 117.2 234.1 116.6 229.6 232.1
Grizzlies 56 68.3% 116.9 234.1 113 229.6 230.9

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

  • Memphis is 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests.
  • Five of the Grizzlies' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, Memphis has a better winning percentage at home (.610, 25-16-0 record) than away (.366, 15-26-0).
  • The Grizzlies average only 0.3 more points per game (116.9) than the Lakers give up (116.6).
  • Memphis is 28-13 against the spread and 34-7 overall when it scores more than 116.6 points.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Lakers and Grizzlies Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Lakers 41-41 10-5 44-38
Grizzlies 40-42 2-6 37-45

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Point Insights

Lakers Grizzlies
117.2
Points Scored (PG)
 116.9
6
NBA Rank (PPG)
 8
31-19
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 28-13
34-16
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 34-7
116.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 113
20
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 11
28-17
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 33-22
28-17
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 41-14

