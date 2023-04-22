Saturday's 10:00 PM ET game between the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) and the Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) at Crypto.com Arena features the Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. as a player to watch.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Game Day: Saturday, April 22

Saturday, April 22 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Grizzlies' Last Game

The Lakers were beaten by the Grizzlies on Wednesday, 103-93. LeBron James scored 28 in a losing effort, while Xavier Tillman led the winning team with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Xavier Tillman 22 13 3 0 0 1 Jaren Jackson Jr. 18 9 3 1 3 1 Desmond Bane 17 4 1 0 0 1

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Morant is the Grizzlies' top scorer (26.2 points per game, 10th in NBA) and assist man (8.1, fifth in NBA), and produces 5.9 rebounds.

Jackson gets the Grizzlies 18.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He also averages 1 steal and 3 blocked shots (first in NBA).

Desmond Bane is averaging 21.5 points, 5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, making 47.9% of his shots from the floor and 40.8% from 3-point range, with 2.9 triples per game.

Tyus Jones is averaging 10.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest, making 43.8% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per contest.

Dillon Brooks is putting up 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, making 39.6% of his shots from the field and 32.6% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaren Jackson Jr. 19.8 6 1.5 0.6 2 1.8 Desmond Bane 18.3 4 4.1 0.7 0.2 2.2 Ja Morant 11.6 3.7 4.2 0.6 0.1 0.8 Dillon Brooks 13.2 3.2 2.1 0.7 0.2 1.9 Xavier Tillman 8.8 6.1 1.8 0.7 0.4 0.1

