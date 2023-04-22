The Los Angeles Lakers are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE. The series is tied 1-1. The over/under in the matchup is 221.5.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -4.5 221.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over 221.5 combined points in 59 of 82 games this season.

Los Angeles' contests this year have an average point total of 233.8, 12.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Lakers are 41-41-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Los Angeles has won 20 out of the 31 games, or 64.5%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Los Angeles has won 12 of its 14 games, or 85.7%, when favored by at least -210 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Lakers have a 67.7% chance to win.

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis has played 56 games this season that finished with a point total above 221.5 points.

Memphis has a 229.9-point average over/under in its contests this season, 8.4 more points than this game's total.

Memphis is 40-42-0 against the spread this year.

The Grizzlies have been underdogs in 19 games this season and have come away with the win three times (15.8%) in those contests.

Memphis has not won as an underdog of +170 or more on the moneyline this season in six games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Memphis has a 37% chance of walking away with the win.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 221.5 % of Games Over 221.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 59 72% 117.2 234.1 116.6 229.6 232.1 Grizzlies 56 68.3% 116.9 234.1 113 229.6 230.9

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers have gone 7-3 over their past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

The Lakers have hit the over in nine of their last 10 games.

Against the spread, Los Angeles has fared better when playing at home, covering 21 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.

The Lakers average just 4.2 more points per game (117.2) than the Grizzlies allow (113).

When Los Angeles scores more than 113 points, it is 31-19 against the spread and 34-16 overall.

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

Memphis has gone 5-5 over its past 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.

The Grizzlies have gone over the total in five of their past 10 outings.

Memphis' winning percentage against the spread at home is .610 (25-16-0). Away, it is .366 (15-26-0).

The Grizzlies score an average of 116.9 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow.

Memphis is 28-13 against the spread and 34-7 overall when it scores more than 116.6 points.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Lakers and Grizzlies Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 41-41 10-5 44-38 Grizzlies 40-42 2-6 37-45

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Lakers Grizzlies 117.2 Points Scored (PG) 116.9 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 8 31-19 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 28-13 34-16 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-7 116.6 Points Allowed (PG) 113 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 28-17 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 33-22 28-17 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 41-14

