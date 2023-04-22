On Saturday, Tommy Edman (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman is batting .262 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks.
  • In 52.6% of his games this season (10 of 19), Edman has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (26.3%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 19 games played this year, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Edman has driven in a run in three games this season (15.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In six games this year (31.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 6
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners have a 3.62 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .73 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks second in ERA (.73), first in WHIP (.608), and 27th in K/9 (9.5).
