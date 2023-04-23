The Boston Celtics are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Sunday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics hold a 2-1 lead in the series. The point total is 231.5 in the matchup.

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -5.5 231.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 231.5 points 38 times.

The average point total in Boston's contests this year is 229.4, 2.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Celtics have put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread.

Boston has entered the game as favorites 73 times this season and won 52, or 71.2%, of those games.

Boston has a record of 30-14, a 68.2% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by bookmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Celtics have a 71.4% chance to win.

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta has played 49 games this season that have had more than 231.5 combined points scored.

Atlanta's average game total this season has been 236.6, 5.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Atlanta's ATS record is 36-46-0 this season.

The Hawks have come away with 12 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Atlanta has won one of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +195 on the moneyline.

Atlanta has an implied victory probability of 33.9% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Celtics vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 38 46.3% 117.9 236.3 111.4 229.5 227.8 Hawks 49 59.8% 118.4 236.3 118.1 229.5 233.4

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics are 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Celtics have hit the over five times.

Boston has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (23-18-0) than it has in road affairs (22-19-0).

The Celtics average just 0.2 fewer points per game (117.9) than the Hawks allow (118.1).

When Boston totals more than 118.1 points, it is 31-11 against the spread and 39-3 overall.

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

Atlanta is 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 contests.

The Hawks have gone over the total in six of their last 10 contests.

Atlanta has the same winning percentage against the spread (.439) at home (18-23-0 record) and away (18-23-0) this season.

The Hawks score an average of 118.4 points per game, seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow.

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Atlanta is 33-29 against the spread and 39-23 overall.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Celtics and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 45-37 23-26 43-39 Hawks 36-46 7-4 47-35

Celtics vs. Hawks Point Insights

Celtics Hawks 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 118.4 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 31-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-29 39-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 39-23 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 41-22 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-12 49-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 27-10

