How to Watch the Islanders vs. Hurricanes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Islanders are on their home ice at UBS Arena Sunday to square off against the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 1:00 PM ET on TNT, SN360, TVAS, MSGSN, and BSSO. The Hurricanes are up 2-1.
You can turn on TNT, SN360, TVAS, MSGSN, and BSSO to see the match unfold as the Hurricanes try to knock off the Islanders.
Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SN360, TVAS, MSGSN, and BSSO
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
Islanders vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/21/2023
|Islanders
|Hurricanes
|5-1 NYI
|4/19/2023
|Hurricanes
|Islanders
|4-3 (F/OT) CAR
|4/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|Islanders
|2-1 CAR
|4/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|Islanders
|2-1 CAR
|1/21/2023
|Islanders
|Hurricanes
|5-2 CAR
Islanders Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest units in NHL action, allowing 217 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fifth.
- The Islanders' 242 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 22nd in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Islanders are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Islanders have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over that span.
Islanders Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Brock Nelson
|82
|36
|39
|75
|40
|48
|47.2%
|Bo Horvat
|79
|38
|32
|70
|37
|38
|56.9%
|Mathew Barzal
|58
|14
|37
|51
|68
|48
|35.6%
|Anders Lee
|82
|28
|22
|50
|35
|25
|54%
|Noah Dobson
|78
|13
|36
|49
|49
|39
|-
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes allow 2.6 goals per game (210 in total), the second-fewest in the league.
- The Hurricanes' 262 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 15th in the league.
- Over the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that time.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|82
|28
|43
|71
|65
|45
|45.2%
|Sebastian Aho
|75
|36
|32
|68
|63
|63
|51.4%
|Brent Burns
|82
|18
|42
|60
|52
|55
|100%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|82
|18
|24
|42
|48
|29
|51.4%
