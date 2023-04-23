Top Player Prop Bets for Knicks vs. Cavaliers NBA Playoffs Game 4 on April 23, 2023
Player prop betting options for Julius Randle, Donovan Mitchell and others are available in the New York Knicks-Cleveland Cavaliers matchup at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (starting at 1:00 PM ET).
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
NBA Props Today: New York Knicks
Julius Randle Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|23.5 (-110)
|8.5 (+110)
|3.5 (+135)
|2.5 (-149)
- Randle has scored 25.1 points per game during the 2022-23 season, 1.6 points higher than Sunday's points prop total.
- Randle's per-game rebound average of 10 is 1.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (8.5).
- Randle has averaged 4.1 assists per game this season, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Sunday (3.5).
- Randle has connected on 2.8 three pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).
Jalen Brunson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (-125)
|3.5 (+115)
|5.5 (-139)
|1.5 (-149)
- Jalen Brunson's 24 points per game are 1.5 higher than Sunday's prop total.
- His rebound average -- 3.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Sunday.
- Brunson's assists average -- 6.2 -- is 0.7 higher than Sunday's over/under (5.5).
- His two made three-pointers average is 0.5 higher than his over/under on Sunday.
NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers
Donovan Mitchell Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (-110)
|4.5 (-149)
|5.5 (+110)
|3.5 (+105)
- The 28.5-point prop total for Mitchell on Sunday is 0.2 higher than his season scoring average, which is 28.3.
- Mitchell has collected 4.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Sunday's game (4.5).
- Mitchell has dished out 4.4 assists per game, which is 1.1 less than Sunday's over/under.
- Mitchell's 3.6 three-pointers made per game is 0.1 more than his over/under on Sunday.
Evan Mobley Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|13.5 (-133)
|9.5 (-111)
|2.5 (+120)
|0.5 (+220)
- The 13.5-point total set for Evan Mobley on Sunday is 2.7 fewer points than his season scoring average.
- Mobley's per-game rebound average -- nine -- is 0.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (9.5).
- Mobley's year-long assist average -- 2.8 per game -- is 0.3 higher than Sunday's assist prop bet value (2.5).
- Mobley has hit 0.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (0.5).
