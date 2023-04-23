The St. Louis Cardinals and Lars Nootbaar, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Chris Flexen and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar is hitting .200 with a home run and 13 walks.

In four of seven games this season, Nootbaar got a hit, but only one each time.

He has homered in one of seven games, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.

Nootbaar has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in five games this year (71.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

