Tommy Edman -- with a slugging percentage of .686 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Seattle Mariners, with Chris Flexen on the mound, on April 23 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Mariners.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is batting .275 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine walks.

Edman has picked up a hit in 55.0% of his 20 games this season, with at least two hits in 30.0% of those games.

Looking at the 20 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (15.0%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In four games this season, Edman has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In seven games this season (35.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 7 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings