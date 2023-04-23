Tommy Edman -- with a slugging percentage of .686 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Seattle Mariners, with Chris Flexen on the mound, on April 23 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Mariners.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman is batting .275 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine walks.
  • Edman has picked up a hit in 55.0% of his 20 games this season, with at least two hits in 30.0% of those games.
  • Looking at the 20 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (15.0%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In four games this season, Edman has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In seven games this season (35.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 7
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Mariners' 3.63 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Flexen (0-3 with a 7.79 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season.
  • In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty threw six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In four games this season, the 28-year-old has a 7.79 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .306 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.