Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Mariners - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Willson Contreras (batting .324 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Mariners.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .265 with six doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
- Contreras has gotten at least one hit in 55.0% of his games this year (11 of 20), with at least two hits seven times (35.0%).
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Contreras has driven in a run in eight games this season (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in eight games this year (40.0%), including three multi-run games (15.0%).
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (25.0%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.63 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.7 per game).
- The Mariners will send Flexen (0-3) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 7.79 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 17 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In four games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 7.79, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .306 against him.
