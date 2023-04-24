Jordan Montgomery will take the hill for the St. Louis Cardinals (9-13) on Monday, April 24 versus the San Francisco Giants (8-13), who will counter with Alex Cobb. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:45 PM ET at Oracle Park.

The Giants are +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Cardinals (-120). An 8-run over/under has been set in the game.

Cardinals vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (2-2, 4.84 ERA) vs Cobb - SF (0-1, 2.79 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 15 times and won eight, or 53.3%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Cardinals have a 6-7 record (winning 46.2% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals have a 4-4 record over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Giants have won in five, or 41.7%, of the 12 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Giants have a mark of 4-5 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 1-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Cardinals vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+145) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+175) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+175) Brendan Donovan 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+190) Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+155)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 2nd Win NL Central +250 - 2nd

