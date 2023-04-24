The Los Angeles Lakers are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet LA, and BSSE. The Lakers hold a 2-1 series lead. The matchup has an over/under of 221.5.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -4.5 221.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis has played 56 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 221.5 points.

Memphis has a 229.9-point average over/under in its outings this season, 8.4 more points than this game's point total.

So far this year, Memphis has compiled a 40-42-0 record against the spread.

The Grizzlies have been chosen as underdogs in 19 games this year and have walked away with the win three times (15.8%) in those games.

Memphis has not won as an underdog of +170 or more on the moneyline this season in six games with those odds or longer.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Memphis has a 37% chance of pulling out a win.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 221.5 % of Games Over 221.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 59 72% 117.2 234.1 116.6 229.6 232.1 Grizzlies 56 68.3% 116.9 234.1 113 229.6 230.9

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

Memphis has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall over its last 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Grizzlies have gone over the total five times.

This year, Memphis is 25-16-0 at home against the spread (.610 winning percentage). Away, it is 15-26-0 ATS (.366).

The Grizzlies put up an average of 116.9 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 116.6 points, Memphis is 28-13 against the spread and 34-7 overall.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Lakers and Grizzlies Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 41-41 10-5 44-38 Grizzlies 40-42 2-6 37-45

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Point Insights

Lakers Grizzlies 117.2 Points Scored (PG) 116.9 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 8 31-19 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 28-13 34-16 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-7 116.6 Points Allowed (PG) 113 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 28-17 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 33-22 28-17 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 41-14

