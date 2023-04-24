Player prop bet options for Anthony Davis, Ja Morant and others are available when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

TNT, SportsNet LA, and BSSE Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-111) 6.5 (-154) 7.5 (-143) 1.5 (-200)

The 28.5-point over/under for Morant on Monday is 2.3 higher than his season scoring average.

Morant's rebounding average -- 5.9 -- is 0.6 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Morant averages 8.1 assists, 0.6 more than his over/under for Monday.

Morant's 1.5 three-pointers made per game is equal to his Monday over/under.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (-118) 7.5 (+100) 1.5 (+125) 1.5 (-118)

Monday's over/under for Jaren Jackson Jr. is 20.5 points. That is 1.9 more than his season average of 18.6.

Jackson's per-game rebound average -- 6.7 -- is 0.8 less than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (7.5).

Jackson has averaged one assist per game, 0.5 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (1.5).

Jackson has averaged 1.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (-128) 5.5 (+120) 3.5 (-139) 2.5 (-143)

The 20.5-point prop total set for Desmond Bane on Monday is 1.0 less than his season scoring average (21.5).

He averages 0.5 less rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 5.5.

Bane has averaged 4.4 assists this season, 0.9 more than his prop bet on Monday.

He has hit 2.9 three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (-118) 13.5 (-133) 2.5 (-128) 0.5 (+145)

Davis has recorded 25.9 points per game during the 2022-23 season, 2.4 points more than Monday's points prop total.

Davis has averaged 1.0 fewer rebound per game (12.5) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (13.5).

Davis has averaged 2.6 assists per game this season, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Monday (2.5).

Davis has hit 0.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).

Put your picks to the test and bet on Lakers vs. Grizzlies player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (-118) 7.5 (+100) 1.5 (+125) 1.5 (-118)

LeBron James is posting 28.9 points per game, 1.4 more than Monday's prop total.

His rebounding average -- 8.3 per game -- is 1.2 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (9.5).

James averages 6.8 assists, 1.3 more than Monday's prop bet (5.5).

He 2.2 made three-pointers average is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.