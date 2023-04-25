The St. Louis Cardinals, including Brendan Donovan (batting .306 in his past 10 games, with three doubles and three walks), battle starter John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Giants.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: John Brebbia

John Brebbia TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan is hitting .271 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.

In 68.4% of his games this year (13 of 19), Donovan has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (21.1%) he recorded at least two.

In 19 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

In three games this season (15.8%), Donovan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once seven times this year (36.8%), including three games with multiple runs (15.8%).

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 7 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings