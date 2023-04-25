The San Francisco Giants will look to Thairo Estrada for continued offensive production when they take the field against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, in the second game of a four-game series at Oracle Park.

The favored Cardinals have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Giants, who are listed at -105. The matchup's total is set at 9 runs.

Cardinals vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -115 -105 9 -105 -115 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals are 8-7 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 53.3% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, St. Louis has an 8-7 record (winning 53.3% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Cardinals have an implied win probability of 53.5%.

In the 23 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for St. Louis, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-12-0).

The Cardinals have had a spread set for just one game this season, and they did not cover.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-8 4-6 6-4 3-10 6-13 3-1

