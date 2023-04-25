Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .129 with two doubles, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Dylan Carlson and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the San Francisco Giants (who will start John Brebbia) at 9:45 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Mariners.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: John Brebbia
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Dylan Carlson At The Plate
- Carlson has three doubles and three walks while batting .205.
- In six of 15 games this season (40.0%), Carlson has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 15 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Carlson has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in five games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|4
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 29 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Brebbia will start for the Giants, his first of the season.
- The 32-year-old righty pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of 10 appearances so far.
- In 10 appearances this season, he has a 5.63 ERA and 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are hitting .207 against him.
