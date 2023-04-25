Nolan Arenado -- with an on-base percentage of .268 in his past 10 games, 72 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the San Francisco Giants, with John Brebbia on the mound, on April 25 at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Mariners.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: John Brebbia

John Brebbia TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado leads St. Louis with a slugging percentage of .386, fueled by five extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 50th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 110th in slugging.

Arenado has had a hit in 17 of 22 games this season (77.3%), including multiple hits seven times (31.8%).

In 22 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Arenado has driven home a run in seven games this year (31.8%), including more than one RBI in 18.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In eight games this season (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 9 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (88.9%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Giants Pitching Rankings