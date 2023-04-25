The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman and his .586 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Giants.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: John Brebbia

John Brebbia TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman has two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks while batting .268.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging.

Edman has gotten a hit in 11 of 22 games this season (50.0%), including six multi-hit games (27.3%).

In three games this year, he has homered (13.6%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).

In four games this season, Edman has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in seven of 22 games (31.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 9 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (33.3%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Giants Pitching Rankings