Tyler O'Neill Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tyler O'Neill -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the San Francisco Giants, with John Brebbia on the mound, on April 25 at 9:45 PM ET.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: John Brebbia
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill is batting .254 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- O'Neill has reached base via a hit in 14 games this year (of 21 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has gone deep in two of 21 games played this season, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- O'Neill has driven in a run in four games this year (19.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 33.3% of his games this season (seven of 21), with two or more runs three times (14.3%).
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|9
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Giants have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.47).
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (29 total, 1.3 per game).
- Brebbia gets the call to start for the Giants, his first this season.
- The 32-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of 10 appearances so far.
- In 10 appearances this season, he has put up a 5.63 ERA and averages 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .207 against him.
