Donovan Mitchell and Julius Randle are two players to watch on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, when the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31) take on the New York Knicks (47-35) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Knicks

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26

Wednesday, April 26 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cavaliers' Last Game

The Cavaliers were defeated by the Knicks on Sunday, 102-93. Darius Garland scored 23 in a losing effort, while Jalen Brunson led the winning squad with 29 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Darius Garland 23 2 10 0 0 2 Jarrett Allen 14 4 0 1 0 0 Caris LeVert 14 9 2 1 1 2

Knicks' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 29 6 6 1 1 5 RJ Barrett 26 2 1 0 1 0 Josh Hart 19 7 2 2 0 1

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Mitchell paces the Cavaliers at 28.3 points per contest, while also posting 4.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds. He is seventh in the NBA in scoring.

Evan Mobley posts a team-high 9 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 16.2 points and 2.8 assists, shooting 55.4% from the floor.

Garland leads the Cavaliers at 7.8 assists per contest, while also posting 2.7 rebounds and 21.6 points. He is seventh in the NBA in assists.

Jarrett Allen posts 14.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Caris LeVert puts up 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle is the Knicks' top scorer (25.1 points per game) and rebounder (10, ninth in NBA), and puts up 4.1 assists.

Brunson is averaging a team-leading 6.2 assists per game. And he is delivering 24 points and 3.5 rebounds, making 49.2% of his shots from the floor and 41.6% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per contest.

Immanuel Quickley gives the Knicks 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

RJ Barrett gets the Knicks 19.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Knicks get 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from Josh Hart.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Donovan Mitchell CLE 25.7 3.8 4.6 1.3 0.4 2.9 Immanuel Quickley NY 17.9 3.8 3.7 1.4 0 2.6 Evan Mobley CLE 11.1 9.1 2.5 0.5 1.7 0.1 Jalen Brunson NY 18.4 2.6 4 1.2 0.1 1.6 Darius Garland CLE 16.5 1.7 5.1 1 0.3 1.7 Mitchell Robinson NY 7 9.8 1.3 1.1 2.6 0

