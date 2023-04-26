The Memphis Grizzlies are 4-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA. The Lakers lead the series 3-1.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA

TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Grizzlies 118 - Lakers 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 4)

Grizzlies (- 4) Pick OU: Over (222.5)



The Lakers (40-39-3 ATS) have covered the spread 45.1% of the time, 3.7% more often than the Grizzlies (37-41-4) this season.

As a 4-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Los Angeles is 12-18-2 against the spread compared to the 23-19-4 ATS record Memphis puts up as a 4-point favorite.

Memphis' games have gone over the total 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82), less often than Los Angeles' games have (43 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Grizzlies are 48-15, while the Lakers are 23-28 as moneyline underdogs.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

This season, Memphis is putting up 116.9 points per game (eighth-ranked in NBA) and surrendering 113 points per contest (11th-ranked).

The Grizzlies are delivering 26 dimes per game, which ranks them ninth in the NBA in 2022-23.

So far this year, the Grizzlies are making 12 threes per game (16th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 35.1% (22nd-ranked) from three-point land.

Memphis has taken 62.8% two-pointers and 37.2% from three-point land this season. Of the team's baskets, 72.5% are two-pointers and 27.5% are threes.

