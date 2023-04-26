The Memphis Grizzlies are 4.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA. The Lakers lead the series 3-1. The over/under is set at 222.5 for the matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Grizzlies -4.5 222.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

  • Memphis and its opponents have gone over 222.5 combined points in 54 of 82 games this season.
  • The average total in Memphis' outings this year is 229.9, 7.4 more than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Grizzlies' ATS record is 40-42-0 this season.
  • Memphis has won 48, or 76.2%, of the 63 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Memphis has a record of 36-6, a 85.7% win rate, when it's favored by -185 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Grizzlies.

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

  • Los Angeles has combined with its opponent to score more than 222.5 points in 58 of 82 games this season.
  • The average over/under for Los Angeles' outings this season is 233.8, 11.3 more points than this game's point total.
  • Los Angeles has a 41-41-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Lakers have been chosen as underdogs in 51 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (45.1%) in those games.
  • This season, Los Angeles has won 10 of its 30 games, or 33.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 40% chance of pulling out a win.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Grizzlies 54 65.9% 116.9 234.1 113 229.6 230.9
Lakers 58 70.7% 117.2 234.1 116.6 229.6 232.1

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

  • The Grizzlies are 3-7 against the spread and 4-6 overall over their last 10 games.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Grizzlies have hit the over five times.
  • Against the spread, Memphis has played better when playing at home, covering 25 times in 41 home games, and 15 times in 41 road games.
  • The Grizzlies put up only 0.3 more points per game (116.9) than the Lakers allow (116.6).
  • Memphis is 28-13 against the spread and 34-7 overall when scoring more than 116.6 points.

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

  • Los Angeles has gone 8-2 in its past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Lakers have hit the over eight times.
  • Los Angeles has performed better against the spread at home (21-20-0) than on the road (20-21-0) this year.
  • The Lakers put up an average of 117.2 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 113 the Grizzlies allow.
  • Los Angeles has put together a 31-19 ATS record and a 34-16 overall record in games it scores more than 113 points.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Lakers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Grizzlies 40-42 25-20 37-45
Lakers 41-41 13-18 44-38

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Point Insights

Grizzlies Lakers
116.9
Points Scored (PG)
 117.2
8
NBA Rank (PPG)
 6
28-13
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 31-19
34-7
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 34-16
113
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.6
11
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 20
33-22
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 28-17
41-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 28-17

