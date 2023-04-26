The Memphis Grizzlies are 4.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA. The Lakers lead the series 3-1. The over/under is set at 222.5 for the matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -4.5 222.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis and its opponents have gone over 222.5 combined points in 54 of 82 games this season.

The average total in Memphis' outings this year is 229.9, 7.4 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Grizzlies' ATS record is 40-42-0 this season.

Memphis has won 48, or 76.2%, of the 63 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Memphis has a record of 36-6, a 85.7% win rate, when it's favored by -185 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Grizzlies.

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles has combined with its opponent to score more than 222.5 points in 58 of 82 games this season.

The average over/under for Los Angeles' outings this season is 233.8, 11.3 more points than this game's point total.

Los Angeles has a 41-41-0 record against the spread this year.

The Lakers have been chosen as underdogs in 51 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (45.1%) in those games.

This season, Los Angeles has won 10 of its 30 games, or 33.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 40% chance of pulling out a win.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grizzlies 54 65.9% 116.9 234.1 113 229.6 230.9 Lakers 58 70.7% 117.2 234.1 116.6 229.6 232.1

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

The Grizzlies are 3-7 against the spread and 4-6 overall over their last 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Grizzlies have hit the over five times.

Against the spread, Memphis has played better when playing at home, covering 25 times in 41 home games, and 15 times in 41 road games.

The Grizzlies put up only 0.3 more points per game (116.9) than the Lakers allow (116.6).

Memphis is 28-13 against the spread and 34-7 overall when scoring more than 116.6 points.

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

Los Angeles has gone 8-2 in its past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Lakers have hit the over eight times.

Los Angeles has performed better against the spread at home (21-20-0) than on the road (20-21-0) this year.

The Lakers put up an average of 117.2 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 113 the Grizzlies allow.

Los Angeles has put together a 31-19 ATS record and a 34-16 overall record in games it scores more than 113 points.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 40-42 25-20 37-45 Lakers 41-41 13-18 44-38

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Point Insights

Grizzlies Lakers 116.9 Points Scored (PG) 117.2 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 28-13 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 31-19 34-7 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-16 113 Points Allowed (PG) 116.6 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 33-22 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-17 41-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 28-17

